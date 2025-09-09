IPOS offered Singapore fashion brand Aupen assistance after opposition to US trademark application

SINGAPORE: The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) said on Tuesday (Sep 9) that it offered assistance to Singapore fashion brand Aupen amid a potential trademark dispute with American retail giant Target.

In response to CNA's queries, IPOS said that it initiated contact with Aupen and met with them on Sep 1 after learning of the matter, adding that it "is not aware that the matter has now become a lawsuit".

"IPOS provided information to Aupen on Singapore's trade mark registration and opposition procedures. IPOS explained to Aupen that our trade mark application process included a window for any parties to oppose the registration of a trademark," it added.

The statutory board said it assured Aupen that its existing trademark on the IPOS register remains valid, and that it advised Aupen to seek independent legal counsel on the matter.

"IPOS maintains a registration regime that ensures equal and fair access for all companies seeking trademark protection in Singapore."