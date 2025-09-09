IPOS offered Singapore fashion brand Aupen assistance after opposition to US trademark application
The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore has assured Aupen that its existing trademark on its register remains valid.
SINGAPORE: The Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) said on Tuesday (Sep 9) that it offered assistance to Singapore fashion brand Aupen amid a potential trademark dispute with American retail giant Target.
In response to CNA's queries, IPOS said that it initiated contact with Aupen and met with them on Sep 1 after learning of the matter, adding that it "is not aware that the matter has now become a lawsuit".
"IPOS provided information to Aupen on Singapore's trade mark registration and opposition procedures. IPOS explained to Aupen that our trade mark application process included a window for any parties to oppose the registration of a trademark," it added.
The statutory board said it assured Aupen that its existing trademark on the IPOS register remains valid, and that it advised Aupen to seek independent legal counsel on the matter.
"IPOS maintains a registration regime that ensures equal and fair access for all companies seeking trademark protection in Singapore."
AUPEN LAYOFFS
Aupen confirmed with CNA on Monday that it had given a notice of layoffs to its staff.
It was unclear whether the company had ceased operations. A source familiar with the matter told CNA they could not confirm the current status of Aupen's business or its headcount.
Aupen was founded in 2022 by former national swimmer Nicholas Tan. The fashion brand is known for its asymmetrical leather handbags, which have been carried by several A-list celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Kylie Jenner, and has amassed a cult following.
Target relaunched a line of intimates and sleepwear called Auden in July 2024.
Aupen on Aug 26 posted Target's legal letter on Instagram, which highlighted that Aupen and Auden have "nearly identical phonetic and visual similarities".
A check by CNA on Tuesday morning showed that all products have been removed from the Aupen website.
Target, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, is an American retail chain that sells a range of general merchandise, such as groceries and clothing, at lower costs. According to its website, Target operates 1,981 stores in the US.
"Singapore is home to numerous successful local brands that have secured trademark protection both domestically and overseas," IPOS said.
The office collaborates regularly with partners, including the Singapore Business Federation, to support family businesses and local enterprises by promoting IP awareness and brand building.
It also offers IP business and legal clinics to help businesses in Singapore.
CNA has contacted the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which oversees trademark registration in the US, as well as Target and the law firms representing both brands for comment.