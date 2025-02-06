RSAF deploys 2 helicopters to support flood relief efforts in Australia

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is supporting relief efforts in Australia, aiding those affected by the flood in the northern areas of Queensland, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Thursday (Feb 6).

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) deployed two CH-47F Chinook Helicopters from the Oakey Detachment in Queensland's Australian Army Aviation Training Centre on Tuesday.

"The helicopters will work with the Australian Defence Force to transport personnel and emergency supplies to provide relief to civilians affected by the flood in northern areas of Queensland," said MINDEF.

Torrential rain over the weekend caused major flooding in north Queensland state, with authorities urging thousands of people to move to higher ground. Two people have been killed.

Australia's weather forecaster said the deluge was triggered by heavy rain from a low-pressure system rich in tropical moisture.