Singapore

Man arrested for stealing over S$2,600 worth of items in Changi Airport
Singapore

Among the items allegedly stolen from stores in Changi Airport are sunglasses, bags, luggage, a water bottle and accessories.

A pair of sunglasses, a bag and accessories that the suspect allegedly stole from shops in Changi Airport. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

25 Sep 2025 01:59PM
SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole a variety of items - including luggage, bags, a water bottle and accessories - from stores in Changi Airport has been arrested.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Sep 25) that they were alerted on Sep 2 at 7.40pm to a case of shop theft after a pair of sunglasses was reported missing from a store in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 2.

A retail assistant discovered that the sunglasses were missing from a display shelf and immediately reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the suspect allegedly taking the sunglasses without making payment.

The Australian man was detained at the transit area within an hour of the report being made, SPF said in a press release, adding that he was also prevented from leaving Singapore.

Further investigations revealed that the man had entered eight different shops and allegedly took various items without making payment, said the police. These included sunglasses, bags, a water bottle, luggage, a passport case, keychains and accessories.

“The items, with a total value of more than S$2600 (US$2,018), were recovered from his possession,” added SPF.

A luggage that the suspect allegedly stole from a shop in Changi Airport on Sep 2, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
A pair of sunglasses that the suspect allegedly stole from a shop in Changi Airport. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
A passport case that the suspect allegedly stole from a shop in Changi Airport on Sep 2, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
Clothing the suspect allegedly stole from a shop in Changi Airport on Sep 2, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
A cap that the suspect allegedly stole from a shop in Changi Airport on Sep 2, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
A bag that the suspect allegedly stole from a shop in Changi Airport on Sep 2, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
Two pairs of sunglasses that the suspect allegedly stole while in Changi Airport on Sep 2, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
A water bottle that the suspect allegedly stole from a shop in Changi Airport on Sep 2, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)
A bag, accessories and keychains that the suspect allegedly stole while in Changi Airport on Sep 2, 2025. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The man will be charged in court on Friday. If convicted of theft in dwelling, he may face up to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both punishments.

SPF warned that it takes a serious view of shop theft cases and that offenders will be dealt with firmly.

“Offenders should not assume that they can evade detection by attempting to leave the country quickly after committing such crimes.”

Source: CNA/rl (nh)

