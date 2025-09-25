Man arrested for stealing over S$2,600 worth of items in Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole a variety of items - including luggage, bags, a water bottle and accessories - from stores in Changi Airport has been arrested.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Sep 25) that they were alerted on Sep 2 at 7.40pm to a case of shop theft after a pair of sunglasses was reported missing from a store in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 2.

A retail assistant discovered that the sunglasses were missing from a display shelf and immediately reviewed CCTV footage, which showed the suspect allegedly taking the sunglasses without making payment.

The Australian man was detained at the transit area within an hour of the report being made, SPF said in a press release, adding that he was also prevented from leaving Singapore.

Further investigations revealed that the man had entered eight different shops and allegedly took various items without making payment, said the police. These included sunglasses, bags, a water bottle, luggage, a passport case, keychains and accessories.

“The items, with a total value of more than S$2600 (US$2,018), were recovered from his possession,” added SPF.