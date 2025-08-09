Man arrested for allegedly stealing from business class passenger on Singapore-bound flight

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a passenger's bag in the business class section of a flight to Singapore.

The police said they were alerted to the case at about 5.30am on Friday (Aug 8), adding that the flight was en route from Dubai to Singapore.

Preliminary investigations showed that while the victim was asleep, his wife saw the man take the bag, which was stored in the overhead compartment.

The victim's wife questioned the man, prompting him to return the bag to the overhead compartment.

"After the aircraft landed at Changi Airport, the man was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions to officers from Airport Police Division," the police said.

He was arrested before he could depart for his next scheduled flight.

The man, a Chinese national, will be charged with theft on Sunday.

If found guilty, he faces up to three years' jail, a fine, or both.