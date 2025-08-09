Logo
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested for allegedly stealing from business class passenger on Singapore-bound flight
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested for allegedly stealing from business class passenger on Singapore-bound flight

Man arrested for allegedly stealing from business class passenger on Singapore-bound flight

The control tower of Changi Airport in Singapore. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
09 Aug 2025 10:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a passenger's bag in the business class section of a flight to Singapore.

The police said they were alerted to the case at about 5.30am on Friday (Aug 8), adding that the flight was en route from Dubai to Singapore.

Preliminary investigations showed that while the victim was asleep, his wife saw the man take the bag, which was stored in the overhead compartment.

The victim's wife questioned the man, prompting him to return the bag to the overhead compartment. 

"After the aircraft landed at Changi Airport, the man was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions to officers from Airport Police Division," the police said.

He was arrested before he could depart for his next scheduled flight.

The man, a Chinese national, will be charged with theft on Sunday.

If found guilty, he faces up to three years' jail, a fine, or both.

Related:

Source: CNA/nh(gs)

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement