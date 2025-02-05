Man arrested after US$885 stolen from passenger on flight to Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing US$885 (S$1,120) in cash from a passenger on board a flight to Singapore, the police said on Wednesday (Feb 5).

The police were alerted to the case on Tuesday at about 2pm. Preliminary investigations revealed that a passenger saw the man touching her bag, which was stored in the overhead compartment.

The passenger confronted the man and checked the contents of her bag. She discovered that a stack of US dollars was missing and suspected that the man had stolen her money.

After the aircraft landed at Changi Airport, officers from the Airport Police Division conducted investigations.

Together with the assistance of the cabin crew, they found the missing stack of cash in another overhead compartment. The man had passed through this area of the aircraft during the incident.

The police did not provide further information on the airline or the flight’s city of departure.

The man, a Chinese national, will be charged in court on Thursday with theft. The offence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

