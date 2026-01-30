Autobahn Rent A Car directors charged with forgery over document purporting sale of 10 vehicles

SINGAPORE: Two directors of Autobahn Rent A Car were charged late on Friday (Jan 30) with conspiring to forge a document with the intention of cheating, in relation to the purported sale of 10 cars.

Tan Boon Kee, better known as Roy, was charged alongside fellow director Sanjay Kumar Rai.

The two 49-year-old Singaporeans face mirroring charges of conspiring with each other around Nov 6 last year.

They allegedly instructed a staff member to fraudulently make a false official receipt dated Nov 6, 2025, bearing the letterhead of Komoco Motors.

The document represented that Komoco Motors had sold and received full payment from Hamilton Autohub for 10 units of Hyundai Kona vehicles.

The charges stated that the pair intended for it to be believed that the document was made by Komoco Motors when it was not, and they intended for the forged document to be used for cheating.

The pair were remanded for investigations and will return to court next week.

If convicted of committing forgery for the purpose of cheating, they could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

CNA reported earlier this month that debt-stricken Autobahn Rent A Car had suspended its vehicle rental business.

Law firm Fervent Chambers, which represented the company and its associated firms, said its fleet of about 1,700 vehicles would be repossessed and returned to the respective creditors.

Autobahn also runs car-sharing company Shariot, which paused its rental services on Dec 31.

Autobahn owed more than S$300 million (US$234 million) as of Dec 23. Creditors include DBS, UOB, OCBC, Maybank and other finance companies.