Police probe interior design firm Axion Design after complaints over stalled renovations, missing furniture

SINGAPORE: Police and government agencies are investigating interior design firm Axion Design over complaints of unfinished renovation work and delivered furniture, as well as unpaid salaries and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions.

Some affected customers are owed tens of thousands of dollars, while others said they had to live in homes with unfinished renovation works after messages to the firm went unanswered earlier this year.

Police confirmed that reports were lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

The Ministry of Manpower, CPF Board and Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management said former employees have also lodged complaints over non-payment of salaries and that the firm had defaulted on CPF contributions.

Five employees have since agreed on payment schedules with the company.

The CPF Board has initiated prosecution against the firm and the ministry is also investigating the company for possible breaches of the Employment Act.

Mr John Tan, who had introduced himself to clients as the company's co-founder, told CNA that the company had gone bankrupt and that he lacked the funds and manpower to complete outstanding works or refund customers.

He also claimed he owes his staff about S$10,000 (US$7,800) in salary, and said he and co-founder Alvin Ong are working with MOM to pay back salaries in instalments, which will remain a priority over paying back customers.

One customer representing the group of affected home owners said about 20 households have been affected, a figure corroborated by Mr Tan.

Checks showed 17 cases went before the Small Claims Tribunals this year in which Axion Design was named as the respondent, with 14 resulting in orders by the tribunal for the firm to make monetary payment.