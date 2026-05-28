Company fined for selling ayurvedic pills with high amounts of lead; customer poisoned and warded

SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$15,000 (US$11,730) by a court on Thursday (May 28) for selling ayurvedic pills containing high amounts of lead, after a woman was hospitalised with anaemia caused by lead poisoning.

A representative for Union Yoga Ayurveda pleaded guilty to three counts of selling a medicinal product exceeding the allowed quantity of lead under the Medicines Act. Another six charges were taken into consideration.

The court heard that the company was run by two directors, one of whom decided to procure a product called Mahayograj Guggulu.

He imported the pills by hand-carrying them from India or arranging for them to be shipped to Singapore.

The company sold hundreds of bottles of the pills to 37 customers over nine months from February 2024 to November 2024.

Of the 37, two reportedly suffered from adverse effects.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) received a memo dated Oct 16, 2024, from Tan Tock Seng Hospital stating that a female patient had presented with increased fatigue and shortness of breath during physical activity, and chest discomfort.

She was diagnosed with anaemia due to lead poisoning and had to be hospitalised. She had obtained the pills from Union Yoga Ayurveda's Kembangan branch after an ayurvedic consultation.

In November 2024, HSA officers went to the company's Kembangan branch and seized some of the bottles. The company later surrendered more bottles following the recall of the product from its branches.

According to HSA's previous press release, it tested the product and found lead levels that exceeded the permissible limit for traditional medicines by thousands of times.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal, and acute exposure to high levels may cause abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, anaemia, liver inflammation and brain injury.

Long-term exposure to very high levels of lead may also cause toxic effects to the body, including the kidneys, digestive and nervous systems, said HSA.

After HSA published a press release warning the public against using the product, a mother came forward to say her daughter had low haemoglobin levels. She was later found to have high lead intoxication.

The directors of the company admitted to buying the bottles for S$10 each and selling them at S$47. They admitted that they had not sent the pills for testing.

The prosecutor sought a fine of S$15,000.

In mitigation, the company's representative said it was "a mistake" and he respected the outcome whatever it was.

For each count of selling a medicinal product exceeding the quantity of allowed lead, the company could have been fined up to S$$5,000 per charge. If the guilty party had been a person, he would have faced up to two years' jail.