One man's love and legacy of paper: How A'zone and its lecture pads stood the test of time

SINGAPORE: Inside an industrial building east of Singapore, work is in full swing.

A truck carrying paper shipped from Austria has just arrived at the Loyang neighbourhood, and workers move quickly to unload the heavy pallets.

For paper destined to become notepads and lecture pads, the journey begins with the printing process, where lines, checks and grids are embossed at another location.

The sheets are then sent back to the factory to be sorted and counted by a machine. Various objects like inserts and covers are attached, before a trimming machine takes over to cut them into specific sizes.

A few more steps later and the final products, emblazoned with the A'zone logo, will be shipped to distributors all around Singapore as they have been for the past few decades.

Mention A'zone to most Singaporeans, and you're likely to get a knowing nod. To those born in the 1980s and 1990s in particular, the company's various writing and lecture pad designs will evoke memories of school-going, foolscap-tearing days.

But much has changed since, with the world today preferring MacBooks over notebooks or styluses and tablets over pen and paper.

Yet the work continues for A'zone and its founder Bernie Lee. The goal is simple: To keep the homegrown company going for as long as he can.