Commentary: The tussle over retail rents in Singapore cannot go on like this

SINGAPORE: When small, often well-loved, businesses shut citing rising rental costs – as Flor Patisserie did when it announced its Siglap outlet was closing after a 57 per cent rent hike – online reactions of sadness and anger tend to follow.

Then come comments that this is just how the free market works: Rents go up when demand is high, and those who can’t pay must move on. And it is also the market that will punish landlords when no one else is prepared to fork out an unrealistic asking rent.

But that is more myth than reality. Many landlords can afford to wait for higher-paying tenants, often large chains, and may even prefer prolonged vacancies over leasing to independent businesses at lower rates.

Amid this age-old tussle, we need to ask: How big is the problem and what retail environment does this create?