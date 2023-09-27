Commentary: Retail festivals like the Great Singapore Sale have lost their relevance – it was a long time coming

SINGAPORE: Did you know that there was a Great Singapore Sale this year? According to the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), the 30-year-old annual sale extravaganza did indeed take place from June to September, although it seems not many people knew about it. Publicity was limited and it wasn’t listed on the SRA’s calendar of events for this year. Some retailers in Singapore too did not know that it was going on.

From next year, SRA - which launched the Great Singapore Sale in 1994 - will no longer organise or invest in marketing campaigns for the event. Instead, it will act only as a “coordinating partner”, said SRA president Ernie Koh on Sep 18.

Once a hotly anticipated affair from the late 1990s to the early 2000s and a main draw for tourists to Singapore, the Great Singapore Sale has faded from the centre of attention.

Likewise, one-day-only major shopping festivals such as 11.11 and Black Friday were once the talk of the town, with bargain-hunting shoppers queuing overnight outside malls in anticipation of scoring discounts as high as 90 per cent for some products.

But similar sales sprees have since drowned out the novelty and hype. Access to flash deals online, at any time of the day and year, have desensitised shoppers.

Cue “discount fatigue", the weariness that consumers experience when they are constantly bombarded with discounts, promotions, and sale offers from retailers.

Who would have thought that discounts would be a tiresome thing? But this does seem to be the case.

What's behind the decline of such once-thriving retail extravaganzas, and what do shoppers truly seek in today's market? And if price is no longer the critical determinant for shoppers, then what is?