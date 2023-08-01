Commentary: The shift from owning to renting goods is ushering in a new era of consumerism

TORONTO: Today’s consumer landscape is witnessing a pivotal shift away from traditional ownership towards an access-based model. Rather than outright owning goods and services, people prefer to simply have access to them.

Access-based consumption means engaging in transactions where ownership doesn’t change hands. Instead of owning physical copies of DVDs or CDs, for example, people subscribe to streaming services. Consumers are able to access a wide range of products without the burden that comes with traditional ownership.

This approach is closely associated with the sharing economy, which encourages collaborative consumption. This involves sharing, swapping and renting resources, eliminating the need for personal ownership of these goods.

The term “sharing economy” came into use after the 2007 global financial crisis, as people sought alternative ways to access goods and services, but started gaining more widespread usage in 2010 and 2011.

The sharing economy is growing exponentially. It’s projected to reach a market volume of US$335 billion by 2025. This indicates that the way we consume goods and services has - and continues to - evolve significantly.

A RESPONSE TO GLOBAL CHALLENGES

At a time filled with economic instability driven by a wealth of factors, including the long-lasting effects of COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, consumers continue to shift their consumption habits to align with these economic shocks.

The access-based and sharing economy has emerged as a powerful response to these global challenges, offering a flexible, cost-effective and more sustainable alternative to the long-standing paradigm of ownership.