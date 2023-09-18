Great Singapore Sale won't be scrapped, but longtime organiser will become 'just a coordinating partner’

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) will not scrap the Great Singapore Sale (GSS) it has organised for nearly 30 years.

But going forward, the trade body will act only as a “coordinating partner”, said SRA president Ernie Koh.

During a media briefing on Monday (Sep 18), Mr Koh said the SRA had previously organised the GSS “quite extensively”, with activities such as an Orchard Road fashion parade.

But starting from 2024, the association "will announce the date and be just a coordinating partner", he said.

"Whoever as a retailer wants to come in together, we (are) just coordinating (for them). There (will be) no activities for us as a retail association for the Great Singapore Sale."

On this role as a coordinator, Mr Koh said it meant that SRA could not “invest” in the GSS in terms of marketing campaigns, but it will still welcome sponsors and “do a bit of social media” for the event.

NOT SCRAPPING GSS

The return of GSS this year had appeared to be up in the air, with the annual sale extravaganza not listed on SRA’s calendar of events for 2023.

Since beginning as a month-long event in 1994, the GSS had been a hotly anticipated affair. But it started losing its lustre in the early 2010s due to shifts in the retail landscape brought about by e-commerce.

During the pandemic years, GSS incorporated livestreaming, virtual showrooms and a partnership with online shopping platform Lazada.

Last year's was a hybrid event with deals available both online and offline.

On Monday, Mr Koh confirmed that SRA "did not announce" the GSS for 2023, although it took place from June to September.