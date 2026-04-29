SATS apologises after video shows rough handling of luggage at Changi Airport
A service crew member was seen tossing luggage onto a baggage belt, behaviour that SATS said "does not reflect" its service standards.
SINGAPORE: Ground-handling company SATS has apologised over a video circulating online showing a service crew member throwing luggage onto a baggage belt at Changi Airport.
"The behaviour seen in the video does not reflect our service standards or the care with which we expect baggage to be handled,” said SATS in a statement on Tuesday (Apr 28).
"We are sorry that this occurred."
In an Instagram video posted by user Eric Yoong, a SATS service crew member can be seen tossing baggage onto a conveyor belt.
“I don’t think that’s the correct way for a baggage officer to handle those unclaimed luggage by throwing it back to the luggage belt instead of placing it back nicely or leave it at a side,” he wrote alongside his post.
According to the person who posted the video, the incident took place on Apr 23 at around 5.15pm at Changi Airport Terminal 2.
SATS said the baggage involved was originally checked in for a morning flight that day, which was subsequently cancelled due to a technical issue with the aircraft.
The passengers were rebooked on flights departing later that day or the following day, and their baggage was temporarily removed from the arrival belt for holding.
“When new departing flights were confirmed, our service crew moved these bags back to the baggage belt for transfer to the airside baggage handling area, where security screening and uplift to the respective flights would take place,” said SATS, which also handles air cargo and airline catering services.
“This transfer had to be carried out within a short window so that passengers could make their rebooked flights. The video captured part of this process.”
SATS said it had counselled the service crew member involved and stressed the importance of proper baggage handling at all times, including under operational pressure.
“We have also reminded our teams to seek assistance when additional manpower is required, so that service standards are maintained at all times,” it added.