Ex-Singapore defender Baihakki Khaizan resigns from FAS

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore national team defender Baihakki Khaizan has resigned from his role at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS).

He announced his departure in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Sep 16) night.

He had been head of planning at its technical division office. Prior to that, he was the lead of special projects and an ambassador at the association.

Baihakki joined the FAS just weeks after he retired from football in February 2022.

During his tenure, he launched the FAS Players’ Concierge - a network to better support footballers and prepare them for life after their careers.

In his social media post, Baihakki said: "I still remember my first days in office, asking myself where to begin.

"Drawing from my time on the pitch, I carried with me the principle to 'play simple, but effective'. From that, I shaped a guiding belief for my work: 'Small idea, huge impact'," Baihakki said.

The former defender added that he was grateful to "everyone who believed in these ideas and helped turn them into reality" and thanked his colleagues for their "trust, friendship, and teamwork".

"This may be the end of a chapter, but the mission to serve the game will always continue."

Baihakki retired from international football in 2021 as Singapore’s second-most capped player, having made 140 appearances in the Lions jersey.



CNA has reached out to Baihakki and also to FAS, which declined to comment.