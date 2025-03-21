Trailer accident disrupts morning traffic along Balestier Road

SINGAPORE: A large pipe fell off a trailer on Friday morning (Mar 21), blocking road lanes and causing a traffic jam along Balestier Road.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Balestier Road towards Thomson Road at about 9am, adding that the trailer was believed to have skidded.

No injuries were reported.

The trailer driver, a 31-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

Photos show a trailer blocking two out of three lanes. A large pipe had partially fallen onto the sidewalk.