Too early to say if BCRS exemption for F1 Grand Prix will extend to other large events: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: It is too early to say if other large events will get the Singapore Grand Prix's exemption from the beverage container return scheme (BCRS), Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Wednesday (Nov 4).

"As the scheme has just been fully implemented on Oct 1, it is still too early to gauge the overall effectiveness of operator-led collection and return arrangements" under the Return Right scheme, she said in a written parliamentary reply.

The National Environment Agency will consider applying the scheme to other large-scale events "if they are able to comply with the conditions", she added.

Members of Parliament had filed several questions on exemptions from the 10-cent deposit, whether similar arrangements could extend to other locations or events, and the effectiveness of operator-led collection and return arrangements.

For the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, which took place from Oct 9 to 11, the event organiser and permitted food and beverage operators were treated in the same way as outlets under the Return Right scheme. They did not have to collect the deposit from consumers.

They still had to pay the deposit to their beverage suppliers, while the event organiser set up a system for patrons to return their drink containers for recycling.

Close to 3,000 F&B outlets are participating in the Return Right initiative. The scheme is open to F&B operators that hold a valid licence from the Singapore Food Agency, have dine-in arrangements and sell beverages regulated under the BCRS.

Participating outlets bear the cost of deposits on regulated beverages sold and consumed on their premises, and retain the empty beverage containers without charging customers the deposit.

Such outlets include food courts and restaurants in airport transit areas, while coffee shops and hawker stalls make up a small minority.