Too early to say if BCRS exemption for F1 Grand Prix will extend to other large events: Grace Fu
NEA will consider applying the Return Right F&B scheme to other large-scale events if they can meet the required conditions, says the minister for sustainability and the environment.
SINGAPORE: It is too early to say if other large events will get the Singapore Grand Prix's exemption from the beverage container return scheme (BCRS), Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Wednesday (Nov 4).
"As the scheme has just been fully implemented on Oct 1, it is still too early to gauge the overall effectiveness of operator-led collection and return arrangements" under the Return Right scheme, she said in a written parliamentary reply.
The National Environment Agency will consider applying the scheme to other large-scale events "if they are able to comply with the conditions", she added.
Members of Parliament had filed several questions on exemptions from the 10-cent deposit, whether similar arrangements could extend to other locations or events, and the effectiveness of operator-led collection and return arrangements.
For the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, which took place from Oct 9 to 11, the event organiser and permitted food and beverage operators were treated in the same way as outlets under the Return Right scheme. They did not have to collect the deposit from consumers.
They still had to pay the deposit to their beverage suppliers, while the event organiser set up a system for patrons to return their drink containers for recycling.
Close to 3,000 F&B outlets are participating in the Return Right initiative. The scheme is open to F&B operators that hold a valid licence from the Singapore Food Agency, have dine-in arrangements and sell beverages regulated under the BCRS.
Participating outlets bear the cost of deposits on regulated beverages sold and consumed on their premises, and retain the empty beverage containers without charging customers the deposit.
Such outlets include food courts and restaurants in airport transit areas, while coffee shops and hawker stalls make up a small minority.
BCRS REFUNDS
Responding separately to questions on how often the machines fail to process containers and whether the ministry will work with the operator to automate refund processing, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary told parliament that more than 95 per cent of transactions at reverse vending machines were refunded on the spot as of October.
A “considerable proportion” of the unsuccessful transactions appeared to be due to users being unfamiliar with the refund process, Dr Puthucheary said.
BCRS Ltd has been progressively rolling out a digital refund portal since Oct 1. Users can submit their personal details through a pre-populated online form instead of emailing the company.
Under the new process, refunds are expected within 10 working days, down from 30.