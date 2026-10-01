New BCRS refund portal for transaction issues as scheme enters full rollout

SINGAPORE: Users who encounter transaction issues under the beverage container return scheme (BCRS) will be able to submit refund requests through a new digital portal, with verified refunds expected within 10 working days, down from up to 30 working days previously.

The portal begins a soft rollout on Thursday (Oct 1), as the scheme enters full implementation.

Regulated pre-packaged beverages supplied in Singapore in plastic or metal containers ranging from 150ml to 3 litres must now carry the scheme's Deposit Mark, which comes with a refundable 10-cent deposit.

The refund portal is intended for users who receive a service ticket after encountering a transaction issue at a Return Right machine, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and scheme operator BCRS Ltd said in a joint media factsheet.

Users can scan the QR code on their service ticket or upload a photo of the ticket at returnright.sg/refund. Transaction details will be pre-filled automatically where possible, removing the need to submit refund requests by email.

They will need to provide the remaining information, including their full name, bank name and bank account number.

Some requests may still take longer if additional information or verification is required, NEA and BCRS Ltd said. This includes unsuccessful transactions where users submit other evidence, such as a photo of the machine screen, instead of a printed service ticket.

The portal's rollout will begin with SG Recycle machines in the north and west of Singapore before progressively expanding to other machines islandwide.

The full implementation of BCRS follows a six-month transition period from April to September, during which NEA and BCRS Ltd gathered feedback and observed how the scheme operated in practice.