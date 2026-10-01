New BCRS refund portal for transaction issues as scheme enters full rollout
The service will first be available at SG Recycle machines in the north and west of Singapore before expanding islandwide.
SINGAPORE: Users who encounter transaction issues under the beverage container return scheme (BCRS) will be able to submit refund requests through a new digital portal, with verified refunds expected within 10 working days, down from up to 30 working days previously.
The portal begins a soft rollout on Thursday (Oct 1), as the scheme enters full implementation.
Regulated pre-packaged beverages supplied in Singapore in plastic or metal containers ranging from 150ml to 3 litres must now carry the scheme's Deposit Mark, which comes with a refundable 10-cent deposit.
The refund portal is intended for users who receive a service ticket after encountering a transaction issue at a Return Right machine, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and scheme operator BCRS Ltd said in a joint media factsheet.
Users can scan the QR code on their service ticket or upload a photo of the ticket at returnright.sg/refund. Transaction details will be pre-filled automatically where possible, removing the need to submit refund requests by email.
They will need to provide the remaining information, including their full name, bank name and bank account number.
Some requests may still take longer if additional information or verification is required, NEA and BCRS Ltd said. This includes unsuccessful transactions where users submit other evidence, such as a photo of the machine screen, instead of a printed service ticket.
The portal's rollout will begin with SG Recycle machines in the north and west of Singapore before progressively expanding to other machines islandwide.
The full implementation of BCRS follows a six-month transition period from April to September, during which NEA and BCRS Ltd gathered feedback and observed how the scheme operated in practice.
OVER 48 MILLION BEVERAGE CONTAINERS COLLECTED
As of Sep 27, more than 48 million beverage containers had been collected under the scheme, amounting to more than 823 tonnes of material sent for processing and recycling instead of incineration, said NEA and BCRS Ltd.
The average number of containers returned per transaction rose from 2.8 in April to 8.2 in September.
Returned containers are sorted and processed at the Counting and Sorting Facility in Tuas before being sent for recycling. About 55 per cent of the material collected is plastic and 45 per cent is metal.
More than 1,300 Return Right machines are operational, putting more than 90 per cent of HDB residents within a five-minute walk of a return point.
Machines have also been placed at major supermarkets, industrial estates, institutes of higher learning and other places with high footfall.
More machines will be progressively deployed, with the scheme on track to have around 2,000 return points within its first year of implementation.
NEA and BCRS Ltd said use of the machines is highest from weekend evenings through Monday, based on current data. Users are encouraged to make returns on weekdays where possible and check live bin status online before heading to a return point.
They are also encouraged to empty and, where possible, rinse containers before returning them, as residual liquids can affect machine performance and cleanliness. All machines are cleaned and serviced at least once a day.
MORE THAN 2,700 GRACE PERIOD APPLICATIONS
As of noon on Sep 30, NEA had received more than 2,700 applications from smaller retailers and non-profit organisations seeking more time to clear their remaining non-BCRS-labelled beverage stock.
Around 90 per cent of the more than 2,300 applications processed had been approved. The applications were mainly from provision shops, neighbourhood convenience stores and standalone food shops.
The agency announced earlier this month that eligible smaller retailers and non-profit organisations could apply for a grace period until Oct 31, following industry feedback that some needed more time to clear their remaining non-BCRS-labelled stock.