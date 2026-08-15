NEA rebuts accusations of misappropriation, corruption over Beverage Container Return Scheme refunds

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) has rejected accusations of misappropriation or corruption over refunds under the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), saying such claims stem from a misreading of figures given in parliament.

In a clarification issued on Saturday (Aug 15) after online comments about the number of containers returned and deposits refunded, NEA said it was incorrect to conclude that deposits had been refunded for only one million out of 5.5 million beverage containers returned.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary told parliament on Aug 5 that the scheme had handled more than one million successful transactions, with 5.5 million beverage containers returned.

Some online comments had apparently interpreted the two figures as meaning that while 5.5 million containers were returned, refunds were made for only one million containers.

NEA said this was incorrect because a single transaction at a Return Right machine can involve multiple containers.

Consumers have used the machines more than one million times to return a total of 5.5 million containers, meaning each transaction involved an average of about 5.5 containers, the agency said.

With each container carrying a S$0.10 deposit, around S$550,000 (US$430,000) has been refunded.

"It is incorrect to interpret (Dr Puthucheary's) statement as 5.5 million containers were returned but only the deposits of 1 million containers were refunded," said NEA in a Facebook post.

"Any accusations of misappropriation or corruption are therefore misplaced."

Under the scheme, consumers can return eligible drink containers at reverse vending machines to get a S$0.10 refund.

These are pre-packaged beverage containers made of plastic or metal, with volumes between 150ml and 3,000ml that also carry a BCRS deposit mark.

Drink containers without the deposit mark will remain available in the market during the transition period until Sep 30, as producers have been given time to clear existing stock.

From Oct 1, all regulated beverage containers sold in Singapore must carry the deposit mark.