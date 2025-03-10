Riding into history: Singapore's last bendy buses on the road

SINGAPORE: For Mr Wafi Ammar Ahsanul Kalam and his girlfriend, bendy buses played an unexpected but pivotal role in their love story.

When the couple were teenagers in secondary school, their daily commute was also their time together.

“We lived very near to each other, so every day, we would go to school and go back from school in a bendy bus. That was our time to have a date,” the 25-year-old bus enthusiast said.

They have been dating for close to a decade now.

Now working in the IT sector, Mr Wafi collects model buses. While his girlfriend usually has little interest in his collection, she makes an exception for bendy buses.

“She remembers those buses, which is quite interesting from the perspective of a normal commuter, because usually people will think a bus is just a vehicle to get from point A to point B.”

To him, bendy buses have a special charm – one that may soon disappear from Singapore’s roads.