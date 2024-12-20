Singapore interior construction firms penalised S$10 million for rigging bids

SINGAPORE: For colluding in high-value tenders in order to secure projects, two interior fit-out contractors were penalised nearly S$10 million (US$7.3 million) by Singapore's competition regulator, the most severe such penalty to date.

Flex Connect and Tarkus Interiors, both of which handle interior decoration and finishing works for commercial properties, were found to have engaged in bid-rigging conduct. They were penalised S$4,885,263 and S$5,113,918 respectively.

Both firms rigged bids over a five-year period, from August 2016 to August 2021, affecting 12 tenders with between S$187,000 and S$7.7 million in value, said the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) on Friday (Dec 20).

In total, the affected tenders had a value of around S$34.1 million.

The tenders were related to establishments such as retail spaces, food and beverage outlets, and offices. These included PURE Fitness at Ocean Financial Centre, Citibank at Changi Business Park, Oracle at Mapletree Business City, Ernst & Young’s premise at 77 Robinson Road and Hans im Gluck at Boat Quay and VivoCity.

To rig bids, one of the firms - designated the winner - would provide bid pricing and other details to the other firm, which would then submit a higher bid to give the "winning" firm a better chance of securing the tender.

This, said CCCS, was how the pair eliminated competitive pressure that would have resulted in them submitting best offers to customers.

"As a result of the conduct, potential customers were not able to receive truly competitive offers from (the two businesses), thus potentially overpaying for these tenders," said CCCS, which has handled seven bid-rigging cases to date, including this.