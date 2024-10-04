Singapore's consumer protection body is taking bolder steps against deceitful sellers, says CEO

SINGAPORE: As consumer disputes continue to make headlines, Singapore’s national consumer protection watchdog is stepping up enforcement and taking more proactive steps to stop retailers’ unfair tactics.

“We are taking bolder steps. We want to go out there, we want to take action so that other people who are interested to do the same thing will be deterred,” chief executive Alvin Koh told CNA in an interview in September.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) took up the additional mandate of consumer protection in 2018.

In the six years since, that responsibility has grown to one-third of its workload, and the work is becoming more urgent. Almost 14,000 complaints were lodged with the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) in 2023.

A series of enforcement actions by CCCS this year implicated some well-known brands and shone a light on the range of deceitful tactics that sellers deploy against consumers.

In February, CCCS started investigating purifier company Sterra after receiving complaints about its advertisement that Singapore's tap water was not safe for drinking unless filtered by the company’s water purifiers.

The probe revealed that Sterra also used “strikethrough pricing” – offering false discounts where the supposed pre-discount prices were not genuine – and misled customers about where its purifiers were manufactured.

Sterra apologised in August and gave an undertaking that it would stop these unfair trade practices.

Then, in a first for Singapore, beauty chain Nail Palace and its director were punished for contempt of court after breaching court orders to declare and inform customers about their misleading representations on nail packages.

In June, CCCS also slapped Loft Home Furnishing with a warning over fake five-star reviews the furniture retailer published on its website.