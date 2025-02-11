Stray dogs at Bidadari Park to be 'humanely' captured after feedback about territorial behaviour: NParks

SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NPark) on Tuesday (Feb 11) said it is working towards "humanely" capturing a few stray dogs at Bidadari Park, following feedback that the animals have displayed "territorial behaviour" towards visitors in the area.

Concern over the fate of four canines at the park has mounted in recent weeks, with some calling for them to be left alone. The four - named Kalu, White Chest, Pointy and Floppy - are collectively known as the Bidadari Dogs.

"To ensure public safety, NParks is conducting surveillance and working towards the humane capture of the dogs," the agency said on Tuesday (Feb 11) in response to CNA’s queries.

A canvas hoarding has been installed within the park to serve as a "visual barrier", helping to minimise interactions between the dogs and visitors, such as barking.

Signs were also put up to advise visitors on how to manage encounters with the dogs.

NParks said the hoarding prevents the public from entering areas that are off-trail, adding that the dogs are free to move in and out of the hoarded-up area.

Several Instagram posts by the account @the.doggie.mommy had earlier claimed that the area was "sealed up" by NParks, leaving the dogs "no way out".