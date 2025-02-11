Stray dogs at Bidadari Park to be 'humanely' captured after feedback about territorial behaviour: NParks
SINGAPORE: The National Parks Board (NPark) on Tuesday (Feb 11) said it is working towards "humanely" capturing a few stray dogs at Bidadari Park, following feedback that the animals have displayed "territorial behaviour" towards visitors in the area.
Concern over the fate of four canines at the park has mounted in recent weeks, with some calling for them to be left alone. The four - named Kalu, White Chest, Pointy and Floppy - are collectively known as the Bidadari Dogs.
"To ensure public safety, NParks is conducting surveillance and working towards the humane capture of the dogs," the agency said on Tuesday (Feb 11) in response to CNA’s queries.
A canvas hoarding has been installed within the park to serve as a "visual barrier", helping to minimise interactions between the dogs and visitors, such as barking.
Signs were also put up to advise visitors on how to manage encounters with the dogs.
NParks said the hoarding prevents the public from entering areas that are off-trail, adding that the dogs are free to move in and out of the hoarded-up area.
Several Instagram posts by the account @the.doggie.mommy had earlier claimed that the area was "sealed up" by NParks, leaving the dogs "no way out".
PETITION
An online petition calling for the dogs to remain in the park has garnered more than 3,000 signatures as of Tuesday.
Change.org user Jermaine Chua, who started the petition, described the dogs as "shy and skittish" and said they "did not pose any threat to anyone”.
"There has been no case of actual aggression nor attack from the innocent dogs who are almost 10 years old and do not have very much time left."
NParks said dogs are territorial by nature and may bark or react in response to humans or other animals which are within or are approaching their territorial space.
"Additionally, they may possess an innate instinct to chase and catch things. This behaviour varies in intensity and not all dogs would display such characteristics.
"Although some free-roaming dogs may chase after fast-moving objects, they tend to be wary of humans and usually stay out of their way. They may also approach people, using their sense of smell to gather information about their surroundings."
Members of the public who encounter stray dogs are advised not to stare at them. People should walk away slowly without making any sudden movements, said NParks.
Those who need assistance can call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 or contact AVS online.