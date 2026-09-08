Proposed licensing regimes to beef up security, sustainability of Singapore's data centres and cloud services

SINGAPORE: Data centres in Singapore could soon be required to meet various energy efficiency requirements under a new licensing regime proposed by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI).

Under the Digital Infrastructure Bill, introduced in parliament on Tuesday (Sep 8), all operators of data centres in Singapore with a critical IT load of at least 3 megawatts (MW) will need to be licensed.

As a first step, data centres will be required to meet facility-level energy-efficiency requirements, including power usage effectiveness requirements, said MDDI in a press release. These requirements will apply to existing and new data centres.

The framework will also allow further requirements, including for IT equipment and water efficiency, to possibly be introduced in the future.

The Bill will also introduce another licensing regime aimed at strengthening the security and resilience of major cloud services and data centres.

This will be applicable to major co-location and cloud data centres with a critical IT load of at least 10MW, as well as major cloud service providers whose Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Platform-as-a-Service services generate at least S$100 million (US$79 million) in average annual revenue from users in Singapore over the three preceding years.

Such thresholds are calibrated to cover the data centres and cloud service providers whose disruption would have a “significant impact” on Singapore's economy and society, said MDDI.