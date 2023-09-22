Mediacorp's content creator network Bloomr.SG inks deals with South Korean, Taiwanese talent agencies

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp's content creator network, Bloomr.SG, has partnered with two leading talent management agencies from Taiwan and South Korea to facilitate cross-border talent exchanges and explore business opportunities.

Bloomr.SG has signed separate memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with PressPlay from Taiwan and Treasure Hunter from South Korea, said Mediacorp in a press release on Thursday (Sep 21).

These partnerships are Bloomr.SG’s first tie-ups with regional counterparts.

Mediacorp said that the move signals the company's commitment to nurturing content creators by giving them greater exposure through working on overseas projects.

Clients in Singapore will also gain access to established creators from Taiwan and South Korea via the tie-ups.

Bloomr.SG will collaborate bilaterally with the two agencies in areas such as "co-producing content and sharing talent from a select pool of content creators", said Mediacorp.