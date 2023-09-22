Mediacorp's content creator network Bloomr.SG inks deals with South Korean, Taiwanese talent agencies
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp's content creator network, Bloomr.SG, has partnered with two leading talent management agencies from Taiwan and South Korea to facilitate cross-border talent exchanges and explore business opportunities.
Bloomr.SG has signed separate memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with PressPlay from Taiwan and Treasure Hunter from South Korea, said Mediacorp in a press release on Thursday (Sep 21).
These partnerships are Bloomr.SG’s first tie-ups with regional counterparts.
Mediacorp said that the move signals the company's commitment to nurturing content creators by giving them greater exposure through working on overseas projects.
Clients in Singapore will also gain access to established creators from Taiwan and South Korea via the tie-ups.
Bloomr.SG will collaborate bilaterally with the two agencies in areas such as "co-producing content and sharing talent from a select pool of content creators", said Mediacorp.
Mediacorp's Chief Commercial and Digital Officer Parminder Singh said: "PressPlay and Treasure Hunter represent some of the most popular content creators in Taiwan and South Korea, and we are delighted to partner with them."
Munah Bagharib, Royce Lee, Tabitha Nauser, Norbin Ngoh, Trevor Tham and Celine Leong are among Bloomr.SG's content creators.
The creators of the YouTube channel Daddy I Am, who are under PressPlay, and Treasure Hunter's influencers ASMR Suna, Need More Cash and Chodan, will be included in the cross-talent exchange.
Co-founder of PressPlay Rob Kuo said: "'PressPlay is always keen to collaborate with multi-channel networks beyond Taiwan and Hong Kong."
Treasure Hunter CEO Sam Song said Southeast Asia is one of the most important regions in the global creator economy.
"We expect that the collaboration between the two companies will be a wonderful project that revitalises the creator economy ecosystems in both countries," added Mr Song.
Bloomr.SG will also work closely with its partners when jointly pitching for commercial projects, with the agreements allowing for the sharing of marketing resources for the purposes of cross-selling advertising products, jointly operating campaigns, and other related activities.
Mr Singh added that the partnerships will allow Bloomr.SG to tap on top creative talent from the region and offer its clients more options for their marketing campaigns.
"For our Bloomr.SG talents, these create invaluable opportunities for them to grow their presence beyond Singapore’s shores."
Bloomr.SG has also joined hands with TikTok as a TikTok Shop Partner, where creators can work with sellers and brands to promote goods and services.
The MOUs with both Pressplay and Treasure Hunter will be in effect for one year.