‘Not a dying trade’: Plumbing, construction sectors see more interest from degree and diploma holders

SINGAPORE: Blue-collar trade associations in plumbing and construction say they are seeing more university graduates and diploma holders join their ranks.

Among reasons cited are that these jobs are less vulnerable to disruptions and offer salaries that stack up against entry-level office roles.

DEMAND FOR PLUMBING CERTS

The waitlist for the nine-month long course issued by the BCA Academy for a certificate in plumbing and pipefitting has been growing over the past three years, said Mr Dickrose Masalamani, president of the Singapore Plumbing Society.



The academy is the education arm of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA). The certificate – or similar qualifications from an Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnic or university – is a prerequisite to a plumbing licence.

Among the applicants are mechanical, civil and electrical engineering graduates, drawn by the pay and transferable skillsets.

“The waiting list … (shows) the demand is there, and youngsters are coming onboard. (Even) if they don't have a diploma or a degree, they can (still pursue) this career path,” said Mr Masalamani.

Applicants to the BCA programme need at least three GCE O-Level or N-Level passes in English, mathematics and a science or technical subject.

After completing the course, they must clock at least two years of working experience under a licensed plumber before they can be accredited.

Mr Masalamani, who is also the executive director of mechanical contractor JD Waters, said a licensed plumber can command a S$4,000 (US$3,100) starting salary, comparable to university or polytechnic graduates.

In 2024, the median gross monthly salary in Singapore for fresh graduates was S$4,500 for degree holders and S$2,900 for those with a diploma