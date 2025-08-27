‘Not a dying trade’: Plumbing, construction sectors see more interest from degree and diploma holders
These blue-collared jobs are less vulnerable to disruptions and offer salaries that stack up against entry-level office roles, say the two trade associations.
SINGAPORE: Blue-collar trade associations in plumbing and construction say they are seeing more university graduates and diploma holders join their ranks.
Among reasons cited are that these jobs are less vulnerable to disruptions and offer salaries that stack up against entry-level office roles.
DEMAND FOR PLUMBING CERTS
The waitlist for the nine-month long course issued by the BCA Academy for a certificate in plumbing and pipefitting has been growing over the past three years, said Mr Dickrose Masalamani, president of the Singapore Plumbing Society.
The academy is the education arm of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA). The certificate – or similar qualifications from an Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnic or university – is a prerequisite to a plumbing licence.
Among the applicants are mechanical, civil and electrical engineering graduates, drawn by the pay and transferable skillsets.
“The waiting list … (shows) the demand is there, and youngsters are coming onboard. (Even) if they don't have a diploma or a degree, they can (still pursue) this career path,” said Mr Masalamani.
Applicants to the BCA programme need at least three GCE O-Level or N-Level passes in English, mathematics and a science or technical subject.
After completing the course, they must clock at least two years of working experience under a licensed plumber before they can be accredited.
Mr Masalamani, who is also the executive director of mechanical contractor JD Waters, said a licensed plumber can command a S$4,000 (US$3,100) starting salary, comparable to university or polytechnic graduates.
In 2024, the median gross monthly salary in Singapore for fresh graduates was S$4,500 for degree holders and S$2,900 for those with a diploma
Mr Masalamani added that a plumbing licence is valuable beyond the trade.
“They can (also become) engineers in water treatment, waste treatment, desalination, (which) are big opportunities for graduates,” he said.
“This industry is not a dying trade anywhere in the world. Water and sanitation are needed for all nations. These are demanding trades, (whether) in difficult or good times.”
TECH-DRIVEN ROLES IN CONSTRUCTION
The construction sector has also seen an increase in interest, with technology playing a huge part in attracting new staff.
The Singapore Contractors Association said the number of younger workers entering the built environment sector has been growing, particularly in the specialised fields of digital engineering, sustainability and project management.
“With the industry’s push towards transformation and digitalisation, green infrastructures and prefabrications, new skillsets are highly valued,” said Mr Hong Wee Khong, chairman of the trade association’s manpower and policy committee.
“More graduates are now taking up roles linked to BIM (building information modelling), robotics and construction analytics compared to two to three years ago. The interest in technology-driven roles is encouraging.”
Ms Rachel Teo, for instance, who graduated in 2023 from the Singapore Institute of Technology with a degree in civil engineering, said her course mates secured employment faster than those in office roles.
"Most of my peers got a full-time job quite fast, within one month after graduation, because I think construction is not in very high demand. It really needs fresh grads like us,” said the 25-year-old site engineer at United Tec Construction.
Still, Mr Hong said growth is slower than desired as there are misconceptions hampering talents entering the sector, with perceived tough working conditions and roles limited to manual labour.
“There’s a lack of awareness of career progression opportunities. There are many professional, digital and design lead pathways … from engineer to project manager or even a director level within the major firms,” he told CNA.
He said that as the sector continues to digitise, he expects interest in the built environment industry to accelerate, particularly for roles in innovation and environmental responsibility.
“Construction is not a fall-back industry. It's a sector where young graduates can build a meaningful and impactful career,” noted Mr Hong.
“The more we showcase digital engineering, robotics, AI (artificial intelligence) and sustainability roles, the more attractive the sector becomes for a tech-savvy generation.”