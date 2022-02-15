Fully vaccinated status of about 1,000 people who took non-mRNA jabs expected to have expired by deadline

SINGAPORE: Among those who completed their primary course of COVID-19 vaccination with non-mRNA vaccines, about 1,000 had not taken their booster jab as of Feb 9 and would have had their fully vaccinated status expire by Feb 14.

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary gave these figures in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 15), in response to questions by MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang).

It was previously announced that from Feb 14, those aged 18 and above will have to take a booster shot within 270 days of completing their primary vaccination series in order to maintain their fully vaccinated status.

For people who received the Sinovac vaccine as part of a three-dose primary vaccination series, they should receive an mRNA vaccine as their booster dose, the Health Ministry stated.

Those who are medically ineligible to receive the mRNA vaccine can get the Sinovac shot as their booster dose under the national vaccination programme, Dr Puthucheary said.

This is only for people aged 18 and above, he added, as the vaccine manufacturer did not include children and adolescents when filing for interim authorisation of the vaccine under the Pandemic Special Access Route (PSAR).

"Both Sinovac-CoronaVac and the Sinopharm vaccines are also not currently recommended for routine use in persons aged below 18 years of age by the World Health Organization," Dr Puthucheary added.