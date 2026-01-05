Boy fractures nose at Jewel walking net attraction; BCA and operator urge visitors to follow safety rules and supervise children
The authorities said the child was running on the net when he lost his balance.
SINGAPORE: An outing during the year-end school holidays to Jewel Changi Airport ended in tears after a six-year-old boy at the Canopy Park’s Walking Net attraction fell and fractured his nose.
Responding to CNA’s queries on Monday (Jan 5), a Jewel Changi Airport spokesperson urged all visitors to adhere to safety guidelines while on the attraction.
“To ensure an enjoyable and safe experience, we urge all visitors to pay attention to and adhere to prescribed safety guidelines while using the attractions, and to assist to ensure their children do so as well,” said the spokesperson.
On Dec 10, 2025, the boy, who was accompanied by his mother Anna and his nine-year-old brother, had tripped after running on the net and ended up striking the wooden platform.
“I saw him as he was falling, but I couldn’t rush over in time. It was too late,” the mother said in Mandarin, adding that she did not see if the boy had been running.
“His full face was covered in blood … He was crying very badly …That image keeps replaying in my head.”
Anna, who wanted to be known only by her first name, said staff members at the attraction provided first aid right away. She said she knew her son needed a hospital after seeing the deep wound.
A photo of the injury seen by CNA showed a laceration across the bridge of the boy’s nose. His father, who wanted to be known only as Richard, said the boy underwent surgery the next day for an open nasal bone fracture.
The surgical team had to close three layers of tissue, leaving his son with more than 30 stitches, he said.
“I was shocked…There will definitely be a scar, a permanent scar. He will carry this scar for the rest of his life,” said the father.
Responding to queries, a spokesperson from Jewel Changi Airport Development said its staff members had immediately administered first aid, but further medical assistance within the airport “was not opted for by the child’s parent”.
“We remain concerned for the injured child and have been in touch with his family on this incident,” said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson did not provide further details on past safety incidents at the Walking Net.
Opened in June 2019, Canopy Park is located on the fifth floor of Jewel Changi Airport. In addition to the Walking Net, other attractions include the Canopy Bridge, Mirror Maze and Bouncing Net.
NO RUNNING, ROWDY PLAY ALLOWED ON THE NET
The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in response to CNA’s queries that it had conducted an investigation and verified that the attraction complies with the regulatory requirements.
The Amusement Rides Safety Act requires operators to operate in accordance with the procedures specified by the designer or manufacturer, added the regulator.
“The child, who was running on the net, lost balance and struck the wooden plank walkway,” BCA said.
“BCA encourages all visitors to adhere to posted safety instructions and guidelines as well as supervise children for a safe and enjoyable experience.”
The Jewel spokesperson said the Walking Net’s safety guidelines stipulate that visitors should not run on the attraction.
“Visitors are required to undergo a safety briefing prior to entering the Walking Net, which includes instructions on appropriate behaviour, including no running or rowdy play.”
There is also an advisory sign located at the entrance of the attraction to remind visitors of the same, the spokesperson added.
Under the attraction’s ticketing requirements, all children entering the Walking Net must be accompanied and supervised by an adult. Staff members, referred to as “rangers”, are also stationed on-site to provide safety reminders when necessary.
“In this instance, rangers had issued several reminders to the child’s group not to run while on the Walking Net, before the unfortunate incident occurred,” said the spokesperson.
Speaking to CNA, the boy’s father said the issue should not be about the fact that his son was running while on the net, but about the safety of the attraction itself.
Said the 46-year-old: “Had the hard edges of the wooden flooring been properly covered, this injury could have been prevented.”
He added that the wooden planks had not been covered up when he visited the site of his son’s accident the following day.
Asked about her son’s present condition, Anna said he is currently recovering well and attended the first day of Primary One on Jan 2.