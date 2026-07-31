New higher-capacity Bus Rapid Transit system to be studied in Tuas South, could be rolled out islandwide

SINGAPORE: A new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system that could use higher-capacity two-section and three-section buses is being studied for Tuas South, with an islandwide rollout possible if it proves feasible.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jul 31) that a BRT system in Tuas South could give workers faster and more reliable connections from their workplaces to existing and future MRT stations.

BRT is a "medium-capacity transport mode" that offers higher passenger capacity than conventional bus services, though less than the MRT, LTA said.

Such systems typically run on dedicated road lanes or corridors with traffic signal priority, allowing BRT vehicles to travel faster and more reliably than conventional buses.

“This also results in higher capacity, especially at peak periods, while requiring less dedicated infrastructure and greater flexibility in route adjustments compared to MRT or LRT systems,” said LTA.

“This makes BRT a potentially cost-effective and scalable solution for suitable medium-density corridors like in Tuas South.”