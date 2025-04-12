Multi-agency committee set up to support residents of new BTO flats

SINGAPORE: A new multi-agency committee has been formed to support those settling into their new Build-to-Order (BTO) flats.

The new multi-agency BTO coordination committee will "identify common pain points" faced by new residents and put in place measures to mitigate them, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said on Saturday (Apr 12).

Speaking at the Tampines GreenOpal MyNiceHome roadshow, Mr Tan also said that Housing and Development Board's (HDB) BTO building programme is "back on track" following the delivery of all pandemic-delayed flats.



Around 130,000 new flats are set to be completed between 2025 and 2030, he said, adding that the construction volume is expected peak in 2026 and 2027, with close to 150 projects under construction.

“With an extensive building programme, it is even more important for us to strengthen our planning and coordination efforts, to shape a better moving in experience for new residents settling into their new homes,” he said.