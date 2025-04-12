Multi-agency committee set up to support residents of new BTO flats
The BTO Coordination Committee will oversee the management of infrastructure and services related to new BTO projects.
SINGAPORE: A new multi-agency committee has been formed to support those settling into their new Build-to-Order (BTO) flats.
The new multi-agency BTO coordination committee will "identify common pain points" faced by new residents and put in place measures to mitigate them, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said on Saturday (Apr 12).
Speaking at the Tampines GreenOpal MyNiceHome roadshow, Mr Tan also said that Housing and Development Board's (HDB) BTO building programme is "back on track" following the delivery of all pandemic-delayed flats.
Around 130,000 new flats are set to be completed between 2025 and 2030, he said, adding that the construction volume is expected peak in 2026 and 2027, with close to 150 projects under construction.
“With an extensive building programme, it is even more important for us to strengthen our planning and coordination efforts, to shape a better moving in experience for new residents settling into their new homes,” he said.
THE BTO COORDINATION COMMITTEE
The committee will be led by the Ministry of National Development and the HDB, as well as "key partners in the building, delivery, and management of the infrastructure and services related to new BTO projects", said Mr Tan.
They include the Land Transport Authority, the National Environment Agency, the Early Childhood Development Agency, the Infocomm Media Development Authority and the People’s Association.
“Together, we will further tighten the integration across agencies to enhance efficiency, and will step up community communications and outreach efforts to keep residents apprised of the latest developments in their projects,” Mr Tan said.
According to Mr Tan, the committee would review how to better time the provision of key infrastructure. This would include mobile signal networks and systems, as well as pedestrian pathways, roads, and bus stops.
It would look at ways to speed up the time needed for shops and childcare centres to be operational while balancing the need to ensure an adequate customer pool to sustain businesses.
The committee would also look at how to align the completion of community facilities and landscaping with the completion of key collection.
Previously, early Tengah residents had voiced their worries regarding limited connectivity and insufficient facilities in the estate.
“For new housing areas, such as Bayshore and Mount Pleasant, we seek residents’ understanding that it may not be possible to have everything ready by the time of key collection,” Mr Tan said
The committee will implement interim measures where necessary to better serve residents' needs, he added.
“While our priority remains to hand over keys to homeowners as early as possible, we want to also work towards narrowing the time between the completion of flats and the readiness of other key amenities, community facilities, and precinct landscaping, so that our residents can enjoy them soon after they move in,” Mr Tan said.
More information about the committee’s progress will be shared when ready, he added.