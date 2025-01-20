Last two pandemic-delayed BTO projects completed; HDB to finish building 17,000 flats this year

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has completed all 92 pandemic-delayed Build-to-Order (BTO) projects, finishing the final two this month.

In the year ahead, HDB said on Monday (Jan 20) that it is on track to finish the construction of about 17,000 new flats across 27 projects.

Speaking after a visit to Punggol Point Cove, one of the delayed projects, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said while the pandemic may seem like a distant memory for many, the construction sector has endured a “long-COVID” due to unprecedented work closures, as well as the impact on supply chain, manpower and costs.

“With the hard work of everyone in the construction ecosystem, we've been able to finally complete all the COVID-delayed HDB BTO projects,” the minister said.

COMPLETION OF LAST TWO DELAYED PROJECTS

At phase two of Punggol Point Cove, five of its six blocks were completed in November and December last year, while the last block was completed earlier this month after a delay of 12 months from its original completion date.

The project comprises 1,179 units of two-room flexi, three-, four- and five-room flats across six residential blocks.

As of Jan 15, a total of 657 households, or about 59 per cent of the 1,109 booked units, have collected their keys.