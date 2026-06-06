At least S$11,000 lost to BTS concert ticket scams in less than a week

SINGAPORE: At least 14 scam cases have been reported involving the sale of tickets for the BTS World Tour “Arirang” concert, with total losses reaching at least S$11,000 (US$8,500) since Jun 1, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday (Jun 6).

In most cases, scammers approached victims on social media platform X, the police said in a news release.

Victims typically came across listings offering concert tickets on platforms such as X, Instagram and Carousell. To secure the tickets, they were instructed to make payment via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code.

After the initial transfer, scammers would request additional payments, often citing reasons such as administrative fees. Victims only realised they had been cheated when they did not receive the tickets.