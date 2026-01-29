Singapore’s 2026 Budget statement to be delivered on Feb 12 at 3.30pm

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s 2026 Budget statement in parliament on Feb 12 at 3.30pm, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday (Jan 29).

The Budget will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and on radio via CNA938 and Capital 958.

It will also be streamed on CNA and 8 World's website, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok pages.

Mediacorp’s meWATCH, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information’s YouTube Parliament livestream, as well as the prime minister’s own YouTube channel will also carry the statement.

Updates from the Budget statement will be made on MOF’s social media platforms.

Once the Budget has been delivered, members of the public may view it on the Singapore Budget website, or visit MOF’s Budget website and subscribe to receive the full statement.

Members of the public can share their views on the Budget through REACH’s Budget 2026 microsite, Facebook and Instagram pages.