Singapore’s 2026 Budget statement to be delivered on Feb 12 at 3.30pm
The Budget will be broadcast live on television, radio and online.
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore’s 2026 Budget statement in parliament on Feb 12 at 3.30pm, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Thursday (Jan 29).
The Budget will be broadcast live on Channel 5 and on radio via CNA938 and Capital 958.
It will also be streamed on CNA and 8 World's website, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok pages.
Mediacorp’s meWATCH, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information’s YouTube Parliament livestream, as well as the prime minister’s own YouTube channel will also carry the statement.
Updates from the Budget statement will be made on MOF’s social media platforms.
Once the Budget has been delivered, members of the public may view it on the Singapore Budget website, or visit MOF’s Budget website and subscribe to receive the full statement.
Members of the public can share their views on the Budget through REACH’s Budget 2026 microsite, Facebook and Instagram pages.
REACH, which is the government’s feedback and engagement unit, will hold three in-person Budget conversations in English, Mandarin and Malay on Feb 19, Mar 18 and Mar 24, respectively.
Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah and REACH chairman Tan Kiat How, who is also Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health, will join the Feb 19 session.
Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Health Koh Poh Koon and REACH deputy chairperson Eric Chua will attend the Mar 18 session.
The Mar 24 session will be attended by Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and REACH deputy chairperson and Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and Health Rahayu Mahzam. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and National Development Syed Harun Alhabsyi will also join the session.
In addition, REACH will conduct a series of engagements, including physical listening points, to allow members of the public to share their views on the Budget.
Details of the upcoming engagements will be available on REACH’s Budget 2026 microsite.
The People’s Association and its grassroots organisations will also be organising post-Budget dialogues to engage residents and seek their views.
Residents who are interested in attending can visit its website for more information.