Bukit Batok Driving Centre to close by end-2030, to be replaced by 'next-gen' facility in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: The Bukit Batok Driving Centre will shut by December 2030 and it will be replaced by a multi-storey "next-generation driving centre", the authorities said.

The existing centre will be phased out as part of plans to redevelop the area for new residential developments, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Wednesday (Oct 8).

A public tender for a site of around 12,889 sq m situated along Lorong Bistari was launched on Wednesday for the development of the new centre, which will cater to people learning to drive vehicles of all classes. The site will have a lease period of 30 years.

Lorong Bistari is now an access road at the western fringe of Choa Chu Kang town and will be realigned by the successful tender bidder to serve the future driving centre.

The new driving centre can be reached by the nearest Yew Tee MRT station. Its multi-storey design will serve to optimise land use while providing comprehensive training facilities to better meet the growing demand for driving licences, URA and the police said.