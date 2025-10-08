Bukit Batok Driving Centre to close by end-2030, to be replaced by 'next-gen' facility in Choa Chu Kang
The new multi-storey driving centre will offer simulator training and smart driving circuits.
SINGAPORE: The Bukit Batok Driving Centre will shut by December 2030 and it will be replaced by a multi-storey "next-generation driving centre", the authorities said.
The existing centre will be phased out as part of plans to redevelop the area for new residential developments, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Wednesday (Oct 8).
A public tender for a site of around 12,889 sq m situated along Lorong Bistari was launched on Wednesday for the development of the new centre, which will cater to people learning to drive vehicles of all classes. The site will have a lease period of 30 years.
Lorong Bistari is now an access road at the western fringe of Choa Chu Kang town and will be realigned by the successful tender bidder to serve the future driving centre.
The new driving centre can be reached by the nearest Yew Tee MRT station. Its multi-storey design will serve to optimise land use while providing comprehensive training facilities to better meet the growing demand for driving licences, URA and the police said.
Some of the advanced training technologies and facilities for training and testing will include simulator technology, separate circuits for training and testing, and intelligent driving circuits that use advanced sensor technology and real-time monitoring systems to assess learners' proficiency.
There will be at least two intelligent driving circuits to enable circuit assessment for all classes of driving licence and at least two nursery circuits to cater to both car and motorcycle learners.
The new centre will also have Class 4 and Class 5 training and testing capabilities to supplement the Singapore Safety Driving Centre (SSDC).
The SSDC in Woodlands is, for now, the only facility for heavy-vehicle licence training.
Another driving school for learner motorists, which caters to those in the eastern region, is ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi.
The authorities said that the land parcel along Lorong Bistari for the new driving centre in the western region can be developed for a maximum permissible gross floor area of 72,500 sq m for driving circuits and other related facilities.
The tender will close at 12pm on Jan 15, 2026.