Bukit Canberra hawkers charged for using extra space permanently, not for baskets: Operator

On Tuesday, Mr Seetoh posted another Facebook post with an invoice for the “blue box rental”. The invoice he uploaded indicates that the S$70 charge is for the rental of a space in the “backyard cluster”, with a “TOL”, which refers to the temporary occupation licence.

“Hawkers use it for their suppliers to place the orders before operation hours … If you use that space, whether for blue box supply deliveries or place a cabinet for storage (some sharper hawkers do that), it's chargeable and it's what was corresponded with the hawker (see chat image below),” he wrote in his post.

“They should just charge for storage cabinets, not for a blue box, be fair.”

CNA spoke to six hawkers who confirmed that they were aware that they had to rent the space for permanent items like cabinets, but not temporary ones like deliveries that arrive in baskets.

Mr Dennis Ow, who runs a vegetarian stall, said he paid for it because he needed the extra space, and it was cleaner and more convenient to store his supplies in a locked cabinet.

He bought his own cabinet for about S$1,000, he told CNA. At the start of his lease, he left his items in baskets behind the stall, and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said he could pay to use the space properly with a permanent cabinet.

“The space isn’t ours, it belongs to NEA. If you want to use it, of course you have to pay,” said the 65-year-old.

“It doesn’t matter that much to me, it’s S$70 a month … There are some people who can’t bear to spend the money, so those people will complain.”

Hawkers who do not rent the space behind their stalls said they often leave items there temporarily, but pack the items back into their stalls when necessary.

​​Ms Irene Pang, who runs the dough fritters stall, parks a trolley that carries her supplies alongside a table and chair in the space behind her stall.

After her work is done for the day, she wheels the trolley back into her stall to clear the space.

The 59-year-old hawker is aware of KF Seetoh’s claims that the hawker centre management charged them for the use of the blue baskets, and told CNA that those claims were not true.

“This is how it started last year. They said that since we serve food, if we leave things outside, the rats may come. How about you rent the space and use cabinets? They asked us and some of us agreed,” she said, stressing that the scheme was optional.

“I don’t rent the space because I don’t need to leave this here. I wheel all this back in every day. When you come here at night when they wash the floor at night, this whole area is clean and the other cabinets are locked,” said Ms Pang.

Before some tenants installed their cabinets, food and supplies would be left out in baskets on the floor, she added.

“We serve food, so hygiene is important. Putting everything in a cabinet and locking it up is much cleaner and safer.”