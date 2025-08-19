Teenager and 2 other people taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Panjang lands van in large drain

SINGAPORE: Three people, including a 14-year-old, have been taken to the hospital after a van plunged into a large drain in Bukit Panjang on Tuesday (Aug 19).

In response to CNA's queries, the police said that they were alerted at about 1.10pm to an accident involving a mini-bus and a bus.

"A 68-year-old male mini-bus driver and his two female passengers, aged 14 and 53, were conveyed conscious to the hospital," they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the accident happened near the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, a van was in a large drain," it said in response to CNA's queries.