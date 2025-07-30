Bukit Panjang LRT to close on two Sundays to facilitate testing of new signalling system
The line will be closed on Aug 31 and Sep 21 for the works, and shuttle buses will be provided at the usual fares.
SINGAPORE: The Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) will be closed on Aug 31 and Sep 21 to facilitate testing of its new signalling system, as part of the line's ongoing renewal programme.
The new system will enable "better control of train speeds, which will allow commuters to enjoy smoother and more reliable rides", said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and operator SMRT Trains in a joint release.
During the closures, a shuttle bus service - LRT Shuttle B - will be provided at a frequency of 5 to 15 minutes. The usual bus fares will apply, an LTA spokesperson told CNA.
The new system, which has been in the works since 2022, is a "communications-based train control" system that is an upgrade from the current one and is also similar to those used on Mass Rapid Transit lines, added the authorities.
The Bukit Panjang LRT closure is required to "provide a longer period for continuous testing of the new signalling system simulating actual operating conditions", said the authorities.
The testing will ensure the new signalling system can be properly integrated with the new upgraded Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) that have been deployed for passenger service under the line's renewal programme.
Under the programme, 14 of 19 new third-generation LRVs have been deployed for use, while 11 of the 13 second-generation LRVs have also been upgraded and deployed, said the authorities.
The remaining new third-generation LRVs and upgraded second-generation LRVs, as well as the completion of the new signalling works, are set to be rolled out by end-2025.
Upgrades to the operations control centre - where staff work to ensure smooth operation of train services - and power rail replacement activities are also ongoing and are expected to be completed by end-2026.
In addition, the entire power supply system for the Bukit Panjang LRT has been fully upgraded with higher capacity, including dedicated power supply monitoring and control systems, said the authorities.
LIFT UPGRADING WORKS
LTA will also upgrade the lifts at all Bukit Panjang LRT stations, with works to start from Aug 11 and set to complete by March 2027.
The lifts will all be replaced, said the authorities, adding that they have been in operation since the beginning of the Bukit Panjang LRT service.
The new lifts are set to be more wheelchair user-friendly, with tilted floor indicators for better visibility, rear wall mirrors, and operating panels along the side of the lift car.
They will also have bigger lift buttons that are illuminated to improve visibility, as well as energy-saving features including energy efficient motors.
Information on the lift upgrading schedule, travel alternatives and any latest updates will be available on posters and banners at all Bukit Panjang LRT stations.
The Bukit Panjang LRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines.
It was earlier hit with two service disruptions this month, which SMRT attributed to a fault in a newly installed system which monitors and controls power distribution.