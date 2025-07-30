Bukit Panjang LRT to close on two Sundays to facilitate testing of new signalling system

SINGAPORE: The Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) will be closed on Aug 31 and Sep 21 to facilitate testing of its new signalling system, as part of the line's ongoing renewal programme.

The new system will enable "better control of train speeds, which will allow commuters to enjoy smoother and more reliable rides", said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and operator SMRT Trains in a joint release.

During the closures, a shuttle bus service - LRT Shuttle B - will be provided at a frequency of 5 to 15 minutes. The usual bus fares will apply, an LTA spokesperson told CNA.

The new system, which has been in the works since 2022, is a "communications-based train control" system that is an upgrade from the current one and is also similar to those used on Mass Rapid Transit lines, added the authorities.

The Bukit Panjang LRT closure is required to "provide a longer period for continuous testing of the new signalling system simulating actual operating conditions", said the authorities.

The testing will ensure the new signalling system can be properly integrated with the new upgraded Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs) that have been deployed for passenger service under the line's renewal programme.

Under the programme, 14 of 19 new third-generation LRVs have been deployed for use, while 11 of the 13 second-generation LRVs have also been upgraded and deployed, said the authorities.

The remaining new third-generation LRVs and upgraded second-generation LRVs, as well as the completion of the new signalling works, are set to be rolled out by end-2025.

Upgrades to the operations control centre - where staff work to ensure smooth operation of train services - and power rail replacement activities are also ongoing and are expected to be completed by end-2026.

In addition, the entire power supply system for the Bukit Panjang LRT has been fully upgraded with higher capacity, including dedicated power supply monitoring and control systems, said the authorities.