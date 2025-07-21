Bukit Panjang LRT disruptions linked to newly installed power system, says SMRT

SINGAPORE: The recent service disruptions along the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) network were related to a newly installed system which monitors and controls power distribution, said train operator SMRT on Sunday (Jul 20).

This "Power SCADA" (supervisory control and data acquisition) system is part of the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) ongoing power renewal project, said the president of SMRT Trains, Mr Lam Sheau Kai.

The system is designed to "improve safety and reliability by remotely monitoring and controlling power distribution" across the Bukit Panjang LRT line, said Mr Lam on Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lam said that based on initial on-site investigations conducted on Sunday evening, the power fault that caused Saturday's train disruption across all stations on the line shares a "similar failure mode" to the incident that occurred on Jul 3.

A fault in the Power SCADA system on Saturday affected the emergency trip system (ETS), "triggering a network-wide traction power trip".

The on-site investigation was carried out jointly by SMRT, the LTA power renewal project team, and Schneider Electric - the system's original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

The incident occurred at about 2.45pm on Saturday, which led to train services being unavailable across all stations on the Bukit Panjang LRT line. Four trains were stalled between stations due to the power loss.

"To facilitate the safe resumption of train services, the ETS was bypassed, allowing traction power to be reinstated across the line," Mr Lam said.

"The LTA project team is conducting a thorough investigation, including a full design review by the OEM contractor to strengthen network stability and prevent further recurrence," he added.

"A key focus is ensuring that the traction power supply remains stable, especially while the system is still being commissioned."

The Bukit Panjang LRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines

Mr Lam said that the Bukit Panjang LRT power renewal project is targeted for completion by the end of 2026, and it will continue to monitor the system closely as works progress.

"We thank all affected commuters for their patience and understanding during the disruption."

Mr Lam added that SMRT remains fully committed to keeping the Bukit Panjang LRT running safely while renewal works continue.