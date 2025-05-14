Two men accused of breaking into Bukit Timah home taken back to crime scene

SINGAPORE: Two of the three foreigners charged with breaking into a semi-detached house in Bukit Timah were taken back to the scene of the crime by police on Wednesday (May 14).

The trio are accused of breaking into the house along Dunearn Close at about 9.55pm on May 9, making away with S$684,800 (US$528,000) in cash and other items.

A dark blue police van with two of the three accused arrived at about 1.40pm on Wednesday.

Mexican Garcia Iglesias Hector Daniel, 51, wearing a white polo t-shirt, dark blue shorts and slippers, was the first to alight. He was wearing a mask and had black arm and leg restraints on him.

He was accompanied by three male police investigators and a female translator who spoke Spanish.



Investigators asked him a couple of questions before they entered the house.

Garcia, with his head tilting down, was brought out of the house just after 2pm.

Soon after, the second accused, Mexican-Colombian Garces Murillo Mateo Andres, 48, got out of the police van.

He was dressed similarly to Garcia, with his arms and legs restrained as well.

Before entering the house, investigators asked him some questions as they looked towards a hill at the start of the lane.

He was escorted back out of the house at about 2.20pm, stopping briefly to answer some more questions from the investigators before boarding the van.