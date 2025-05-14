Logo
Singapore

Two men accused of breaking into Bukit Timah home taken back to crime scene
The two men, along with another foreigner, allegedly broke into the semi-detached house and made away with S$684,800 (US$528,000) in cash and other items.

Two men accused of breaking into Bukit Timah home taken back to crime scene

Police officers escorting Garcia Iglesias Hector Daniel on May 14, 2025. He is one of the three men charged with breaking into a home in Bukit Timah. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Charmaine Jacob
Charmaine Jacob
14 May 2025 03:27PM (Updated: 14 May 2025 03:47PM)
SINGAPORE: Two of the three foreigners charged with breaking into a semi-detached house in Bukit Timah were taken back to the scene of the crime by police on Wednesday (May 14). 

The trio are accused of breaking into the house along Dunearn Close at about 9.55pm on May 9, making away with S$684,800 (US$528,000) in cash and other items.

A dark blue police van with two of the three accused arrived at about 1.40pm on Wednesday. 

Mexican Garcia Iglesias Hector Daniel, 51, wearing a white polo t-shirt, dark blue shorts and slippers, was the first to alight. He was wearing a mask and had black arm and leg restraints on him.

He was accompanied by three male police investigators and a female translator who spoke Spanish.

Investigators asked him a couple of questions before they entered the house.

Garcia, with his head tilting down, was brought out of the house just after 2pm.

Soon after, the second accused, Mexican-Colombian Garces Murillo Mateo Andres, 48, got out of the police van.

He was dressed similarly to Garcia, with his arms and legs restrained as well. 

Before entering the house, investigators asked him some questions as they looked towards a hill at the start of the lane.

He was escorted back out of the house at about 2.20pm, stopping briefly to answer some more questions from the investigators before boarding the van.

Police officers escorting Mateo Andres Garces Murillo on May 14, 2025. He is one of the three men accused of breaking into a house in Bukit Timah. (Photo: CNA/Lauren Chian)

The third accused, Spanish-Colombian Hernando Giraldo Franco, 60, was not present as he was brought to another location to show investigators where a car was allegedly left at.

Police said on Sunday that they were alerted to housebreaking cases along Cluny Park, Dunearn Close and Eng Neo Avenue between May 9 and May 10. 

They seized a car, a circular power saw, an assortment of jewellery, and cash of more than S$6,000 (US$4,610), €3,100 (US$3,470) and US$6,400 from the three men.

The three men were arrested within 27 hours of the first case being reported, said the police.

They were given one charge of housebreaking. If convicted, offenders may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

