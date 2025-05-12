Three foreigners charged with breaking into Bukit Timah home, stealing S$684,800 in cash and items
SINGAPORE: Three people were charged on Monday (May 12) with breaking into a home in Bukit Timah and making away with S$684,800 (US$528,000) in cash and other items.
Spanish-Colombian Hernando Giraldo Franco, 60, Mexican-Colombian Garces Murillo Mateo Andres, 48, and Mexican Garcia Iglesias Hector Daniel, 51, were each given one charge of housebreaking.
The trio allegedly broke into a semi-detached house along Dunearn Close at about 9.55pm on May 9.
According to charge sheets, they stole cash, jewellery and other items, including Cartier, Breguet and Chaumet watches.
Franco and Andres have dual nationalities. All three men were remanded in custody.
The police said on Sunday that they were alerted to the housebreaking cases along Cluny Park, Dunearn Close and Eng Neo Avenue between May 9 and May 10.
They seized a car, a circular power saw, an assortment of jewellery, and cash of more than S$6,000 (US$4,625), €3,100 and US$6,400 from the three men.
The trio were arrested within 27 hours of the first case being reported, said the police.
Two of them - the 60-year-old and the 51-year-old - were nabbed along Jalan Kubor in the Lavender area, and the last man along Tyrwhitt Road in Jalan Besar.
Police said on Sunday that they were not ruling out the possibility of other linked cases, but added there was no evidence of a larger syndicate involved.
The suspects are believed to have entered Singapore in the last one to two weeks on social visit passes.
Investigations into the case are ongoing.
If convicted, the suspects may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.