Three foreigners charged with breaking into Bukit Timah home, stealing S$684,800 in cash and items

SINGAPORE: Three people were charged on Monday (May 12) with breaking into a home in Bukit Timah and making away with S$684,800 (US$528,000) in cash and other items.

Spanish-Colombian Hernando Giraldo Franco, 60, Mexican-Colombian Garces Murillo Mateo Andres, 48, and Mexican Garcia Iglesias Hector Daniel, 51, were each given one charge of housebreaking.

The trio allegedly broke into a semi-detached house along Dunearn Close at about 9.55pm on May 9.

According to charge sheets, they stole cash, jewellery and other items, including Cartier, Breguet and Chaumet watches.

Franco and Andres have dual nationalities. All three men were remanded in custody.