Bus arrival timing system unavailable due to 'technical issues'

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority's bus Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) system was unavailable on transport app MyTransport.SG on Tuesday morning (Jul 14).

Commuters were unable to see estimated bus arrival timings on the app.

"We are currently experiencing technical issues with displaying bus arrival timings. However, bus services are operating as normal," a notification on the app said at 6.15am.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and are working to resolve this."

In May, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said the Land Transport Authority's bus ETA system was being upgraded as part of measures to minimise a repeat of April's disruption.

Inaccurate bus timings and long wait times were displayed at bus stops and on transport apps on Apr 18 after fibre network cables were damaged during construction works for the North-South Corridor project.