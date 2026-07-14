Bus arrival timing system unavailable due to 'technical issues'

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority's bus Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) system was unavailable on transport app MyTransport.SG on Tuesday morning (Jul 14).
Commuters were unable to see estimated bus arrival timings on the app.
"We are currently experiencing technical issues with displaying bus arrival timings. However, bus services are operating as normal," a notification on the app said at 6.15am.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and are working to resolve this."
In May, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said the Land Transport Authority's bus ETA system was being upgraded as part of measures to minimise a repeat of April's disruption.
Inaccurate bus timings and long wait times were displayed at bus stops and on transport apps on Apr 18 after fibre network cables were damaged during construction works for the North-South Corridor project.
Asia Piling Co, a sub-contractor carrying out contiguous bored piling works for the North–South Corridor project, damaged several fibre-optic cables on Apr 18, of which one was part of a physical connection transmitting to the ETA server.
The ETA system was restored to full functionality after the fibre-optic cable was repaired, Mr Siow said, adding that LTA’s investigation revealed no other hardware or software malfunctions in the ETA system.
April’s disruption to LTA’s bus ETA system came months after a separate issue in January this year, when a "memory cache build-up" in on-board systems prevented buses from transmitting their location data to the central server, causing inaccurate bus timings to be displayed.
CNA has contacted LTA for more information.