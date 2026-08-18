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Six more bus interchanges to receive energy-efficient, family-friendly upgrades
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Singapore

Six more bus interchanges to receive energy-efficient, family-friendly upgrades

Upgrading works at Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Eunos, Punggol and Tampines interchanges will begin in 2027, said the Land Transport Authority.

Six more bus interchanges to receive energy-efficient, family-friendly upgrades

An artist’s impression of Tampines Bus Interchange after upgrading works. (Image: LTA)

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Ng Hong Siang
Ng Hong Siang
18 Aug 2026 07:25PM
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SINGAPORE: Six more bus interchanges, including those in Bishan, Bukit Batok and Tampines, will undergo upgrading works from next year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 18). 

The enhancements will cover the bus interchanges at Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Eunos, Punggol and Tampines, and are aimed at improving accessibility, commuter amenities and staff facilities. 

The upgrades include replacing and upgrading air-conditioning, ventilation systems and lighting to improve comfort and energy efficiency.

Inclusive features such as priority queue zones, additional seating, baby care and family washrooms, wheelchair-accessible toilets, commuter care rooms, tactile guided paths and Braille signs on handrails will also be enhanced at these interchanges.

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Passenger service offices and staff lounges will also be refurbished to better support frontline staff in serving commuters, LTA said, adding that such enhancements are part of efforts to make public transport more comfortable, family-friendly and inclusive. 

An artist’s impression of Bukit Batok Bus Interchange after upgrading works. (Image: LTA)
An artist’s impression of Bukit Merah Bus Interchange after upgrading works. (Image: LTA)

Works will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption to bus services.

"We seek commuters' understanding and patience as we improve the overall experience at the bus interchanges," LTA said.

LTA also said upgrading works at the Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Boon Lay, Clementi, Sengkang, Serangoon and Toa Payoh bus interchanges are "progressing well and on track to be completed next year". Enhancement works at the seven interchanges commenced in August 2024.

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Source: CNA/nh(bg)

Related Topics

bus interchange Land Transport Authority
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