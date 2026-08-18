Six more bus interchanges to receive energy-efficient, family-friendly upgrades

SINGAPORE: Six more bus interchanges, including those in Bishan, Bukit Batok and Tampines, will undergo upgrading works from next year, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a media release on Tuesday (Aug 18).

The enhancements will cover the bus interchanges at Bishan, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Eunos, Punggol and Tampines, and are aimed at improving accessibility, commuter amenities and staff facilities.

The upgrades include replacing and upgrading air-conditioning, ventilation systems and lighting to improve comfort and energy efficiency.

Inclusive features such as priority queue zones, additional seating, baby care and family washrooms, wheelchair-accessible toilets, commuter care rooms, tactile guided paths and Braille signs on handrails will also be enhanced at these interchanges.

Passenger service offices and staff lounges will also be refurbished to better support frontline staff in serving commuters, LTA said, adding that such enhancements are part of efforts to make public transport more comfortable, family-friendly and inclusive.