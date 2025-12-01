Buskers can now perform together under NAC pilot; new spots added across Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s busking scene is set for a major boost, with licensed buskers being able to perform together from Monday (Dec 1) to February next year under a pilot by the National Arts Council (NAC).

Up to two acts will be able to collaborate with each other, as part of NAC’s efforts to encourage creativity and keep the scene vibrant.

The pilot builds on changes to busking rules that were rolled out last year – specifically, a time-sharing function on the busking e-service portal that lets buskers share their slot with another street performer.

Buskers in Singapore must use a balloting system to book performance locations.

MORE LOCATIONS

The authorities have also increased the number of busking spots around the island to more than 90, including tourist attractions like Rainforest Wild Asia and the Singapore Zoo for the first time.

Larger spaces at these venues make them especially suited for street theatre and acts that require more room to perform.

This has helped Mr Bryan Wong, who specialises in circus performances, earn up to 30 per cent more this year compared to last year.

“It’s easily going to be a top three location because there's so much footfall here and everything,” said the 29-year-old.