Singapore to launch S$200 million fund to develop aviation sector workforce
Automation and AI are among the tech trends that will affect up to 30 per cent of aviation jobs over the next five years, according to a jobs transformation report on the sector.
SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will establish a S$200 million (US$156 million) fund to support the aviation sector's manpower needs, it said on Friday (Jul 18).
Named the OneAviation Manpower Fund, it will back initiatives to attract, develop and retain the aviation workforce in Singapore.
Schemes tapping on the fund will be designed together with unions, aviation employers and educational partners, and target specific manpower development needs for the sector, said CAAS in a news release.
The S$200 million is part of a S$1 billion sum previously announced in March to support Singapore's air hub development over the next five years.
In addition, CAAS and Workforce Singapore (WSG) have jointly published a jobs transformation report for Singapore's aviation sector. It takes stock of the current workforce, identifies future trends and develops programmes to help Singaporeans seize future opportunities in the sector.
The report was launched by Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling on Friday at the OneAviation Careers and Education Fair 2025 at the Suntec City Convention Centre.
This is the first comprehensive manpower study of Singapore's aviation sector, with insights gathered from over 200 companies and detailed workshops conducted with key companies, said CAAS.
"MEGATRENDS" IMPACTING AVIATION JOBS
According to the report, the key "megatrends" that will impact aviation jobs and skills over the next five years include digitalisation, data and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as automation and robotics.
It added that these trends will transform current jobs and create new ones in the sector, affecting up to 30 per cent of the workforce. The sector must respond to such trends to stay competitive and resilient, said CAAS.
One example is how automation, robotics and digitalisation can transform the traditionally labour-intensive nature of airport ground handling services.
In addition, the report noted that Singapore's aviation sector directly employs more than 60,000 workers, and that this workforce will grow along with rising air travel demand.
It identified 31 operational job functions vital to day-to-day air hub operations, including pilots and cabin crew, baggage and cargo handling professionals, aircraft engineers, aviation security officers and in-flight catering chefs.
"The sector will continue to build a pipeline of skilled professionals to fulfil these functions as the air hub grows," said CAAS.
As part of such efforts, CAAS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Friday with nine institutes of higher learning, bringing the sector and the institutions together to identify changing training needs, develop curriculum and offer internships and in-house training.
The aviation authority also inked an MOU on the same day with various organisations, including AI Singapore, to work towards building a pool of AI talent for aviation and using the technology to improve labour productivity.
In addition, Workforce Singapore will develop a playbook later this year to help aviation employers identify vital skillsets for emerging job roles and implement job redesign opportunities, said CAAS.
"The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects global air passenger demand to double over the next 20 years. As a premier air hub, Singapore is well-placed to capture this growth," said CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan.
"As we grow, the Singapore aviation sector will provide new and exciting career opportunities for Singaporeans, now, and in the future," he added.
The various initiatives by the CAAS, including the S$200 million fund and the agreements inked, will provide a "big boost" to Singapore's efforts to develop its aviation workforce, he added.