Singapore to launch S$200 million fund to develop aviation sector workforce

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will establish a S$200 million (US$156 million) fund to support the aviation sector's manpower needs, it said on Friday (Jul 18).

Named the OneAviation Manpower Fund, it will back initiatives to attract, develop and retain the aviation workforce in Singapore.

Schemes tapping on the fund will be designed together with unions, aviation employers and educational partners, and target specific manpower development needs for the sector, said CAAS in a news release.

The S$200 million is part of a S$1 billion sum previously announced in March to support Singapore's air hub development over the next five years.

In addition, CAAS and Workforce Singapore (WSG) have jointly published a jobs transformation report for Singapore's aviation sector. It takes stock of the current workforce, identifies future trends and develops programmes to help Singaporeans seize future opportunities in the sector.

The report was launched by Senior Minister of State for Transport and National Development Sun Xueling on Friday at the OneAviation Careers and Education Fair 2025 at the Suntec City Convention Centre.

This is the first comprehensive manpower study of Singapore's aviation sector, with insights gathered from over 200 companies and detailed workshops conducted with key companies, said CAAS.