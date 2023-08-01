OneAviation Careers fair returns with walk-in interviews for more than 1,700 jobs

SINGAPORE: The OneAviation Careers fair will return for a second edition this week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Tuesday (Aug 1), adding that walk-in interviews will be conducted to fill more than 1,700 vacancies.

The event will take place from Aug 4 to Aug 5 at the Suntec City Convention Centre with about 40 exhibitors participating – close to double the 21 exhibitors who participated in the inaugural fair last year.

Among the exhibitors are "all key players in the aviation ecosystem – airport, airline, government, air cargo, aviation education, aerospace, air traffic management and unmanned systems", CAAS said in a media release.

Walk-in interviews for over 1,700 positions will be conducted by more than 20 aviation employers, including Airbus, the Changi Airport Group, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Jetstar, Lotte Travel Retail, Rolls-Royce Singapore and ST Engineering.

Walk-ins are subject to the availability of interview slots. Jobseekers can also pre-register for on-site interviews.

This year's fair will see the introduction of an Aviation Education Zone, which will showcase aviation education pathways and programmes and skills upgrading opportunities for students and working professionals, CAAS said.

Visitors will also be able to attend talks by recruiting companies as well as talks by aviation experts and industry professionals on subjects such as the decarbonisation of the aviation sector and new aviation technology.

In a statement, CAAS Director-General Han Kok Juan reflected on last year's fair and said that the interest in the second edition bodes well for Singapore's aviation sector.

"We put together the first-ever aviation sector-wide career and recruitment fair last year to rekindle interest in the aviation sector after two very difficult COVID years. The fair attracted over 11,000 jobseekers and aviation enthusiasts," he said.

"The strong participation of companies and education institutions in this second edition, almost double the number of exhibitors we had last year, is testament to the success of this effort, our hope in the future and the great demand for Singaporeans to join our ranks as we work together to take Singapore aviation to greater heights."

The OneAviation Careers fair is organised by CAAS in partnership with the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), NTUC's e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) and Workforce Singapore (WSG).