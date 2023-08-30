Logo
Singapore

Canada PM Trudeau to make two-day working visit to Singapore
Singapore

Canada PM Trudeau to make two-day working visit to Singapore

Canada PM Trudeau to make two-day working visit to Singapore

File photo of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo: AFP/Rodrigo Reyes Marin)

30 Aug 2023 11:02PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2023 11:04PM)
SINGAPORE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a two-day visit to Singapore next week, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's office said on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Mr Trudeau's working visit to Singapore will be from Sep 7 to Sep 8, Mr Lee's press secretary said in response to media queries.

Mr Trudeau will call on Mr Lee on Sep 8.

According to Mr Trudeau's office, Singapore is "an important partner under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy".

It added that he will "strengthen bilateral relations, particularly by promoting Canadian exports and positioning Canada as a destination of choice for investment opportunities" during his visit to Singapore.

Besides calling on Mr Lee, Mr Trudeau will also speak with "a number of key private sector leaders".

Mr Trudeau's office said that in 2022, Singapore was Canada’s largest destination in Southeast Asia for Canadian direct investment abroad and Canada’s second-largest source of foreign direct investment from Southeast Asia.

That same year, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Singapore increased 28 per cent compared to 2021.

Mr Trudeau's bilateral visit to Singapore will be preceded by a trip to Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN Summit. He will then participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India from Sep 9 to Sep 10, his office said.

Mr Trudeau will be accompanied on his trip to Indonesia and Singapore by Mary Ng, the Canadian Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development.

Mr Trudeau's visit to Singapore will be his second in his current capacity. He was last on these shores in 2018, which was marked with a visit to pay respects to his great-great-great-great-grandmother, Esther Bernard, whose plaque can be found at Fort Canning.

Source: CNA/nh

