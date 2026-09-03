CapitaLand Investment lays off about 90 employees in Singapore amid restructuring

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Investment has laid off approximately 90 employees in Singapore so far this year as part of a restructuring exercise, a company spokesperson said on Thursday (Sep 3).

The retrenchments were part of organisational changes to “support its business and operating requirements” following a periodic review of its organisational structure, the company said in a joint statement with the Singapore Industrial and Services Employees’ Union (SISEU).

“Supporting employees is a key priority,” CapitaLand Investment said, adding that affected employees will receive fair severance arrangements, career transition services and counselling support. Where appropriate, redeployment opportunities within the group will also be considered.

SISEU, an affiliate of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), was informed in advance of the restructuring exercise and has been engaging CapitaLand Investment throughout the process, the joint statement said.

This included representing workers’ interests, ensuring affected employees were treated fairly and that the severance package was in accordance with the collective agreement, as well as supporting employees through the transition.

“SISEU understands that workforce transitions can be challenging for affected employees,” the union said, adding that it will provide further assistance and resources to affected members and employees where needed.

CapitaLand Investment is a global real asset manager headquartered and listed in Singapore, with operations in more than 40 countries.

According to CapitaLand Investment’s 17th Global Sustainability Report, the company had 9,542 staff worldwide in 2025, with 24 per cent – or about 2,290 – based in Singapore.

The retrenchments represent about 4 per cent of its Singapore-based workforce.