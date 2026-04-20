CapitaLand Trust to buy Paragon in S$3.9b deal, sells Asia Square Tower 2 for S$2.5b

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) said on Monday (Apr 20) it has agreed to sell Asia Square Tower 2, a commercial development in Marina Bay precinct, to Malaysia's IOI Properties for S$2.48 billion (US$1.95 billion).

The 773,000-square-foot property housing office, hotel and retail space, completed in 2013, was valued at S$2.25 billion as of Dec 31, the company said.

The trust estimates a gain of nearly S$199.9 million after deducting divestment expenses from net proceeds, with the deal set to close in the second half of 2026.

In a separate announcement, the trust said it will acquire Paragon - an integrated development along Orchard Road comprising retail, office and medical suites - for nearly S$3.9 billion from Singapore's state-owned investment firm Temasek.

The acquisition will be funded through a combination of debt, a S$600 million private placement, and proceeds from the sale of Asia Square Tower 2.

"This acquisition strengthens the resilience and quality of CICT’s Singapore‑focused portfolio, combining sizeable, upscale retail exposure with a defensive medical component, which is supported by strong structural tailwinds such as an ageing population and rising medical tourism," said Mr Tan Choon Siang, CEO of the manager of CICT.

CICT said that the acquisition will also further consolidate its retail presence in the downtown precinct, which it noted has "limited new supply and strong long-term demand fundamentals".

"Together with ION Orchard, Plaza Singapura, The Atrium@Orchard, Raffles City Singapore and Funan, Paragon anchors CICT’s presence from Orchard Road MRT station through Somerset, Dhoby Ghaut and City Hall MRT stations".

The consolidation will hence strengthen its portfolio quality and enable it to "capture long-term retail demand and maintain income resilience through cycles", CICT said.