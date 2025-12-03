Capri by Fraser hotel murder: Suspect taken back to crime scene by police

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian man who has been charged with murdering his wife in a hotel room was taken back to the scene of the crime on Wednesday morning (Dec 3).

Dressed in a red polo shirt, black shorts and clear slippers, Salehuddin, who goes by one name, arrived at a car park near the Capri by Fraser China Square hotel at 9.20am.

The 41-year-old's wrists and ankles were in black restraints and he was escorted by police officers. He was taken through a service elevator to the hotel room, where his wife was found.

After about two hours at the hotel along South Bridge Road, he was brought back to a police vehicle in the car park, keeping his head low as he got in. He left the area at around 11.20am.