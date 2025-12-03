Capri by Fraser hotel murder: Suspect taken back to crime scene by police
Salehuddin, 41, is accused of murdering his wife.
SINGAPORE: An Indonesian man who has been charged with murdering his wife in a hotel room was taken back to the scene of the crime on Wednesday morning (Dec 3).
Dressed in a red polo shirt, black shorts and clear slippers, Salehuddin, who goes by one name, arrived at a car park near the Capri by Fraser China Square hotel at 9.20am.
The 41-year-old's wrists and ankles were in black restraints and he was escorted by police officers. He was taken through a service elevator to the hotel room, where his wife was found.
After about two hours at the hotel along South Bridge Road, he was brought back to a police vehicle in the car park, keeping his head low as he got in. He left the area at around 11.20am.
Salehuddin is accused of causing the death of Ms Nurdia Rahmah Rery between 3am and 5am on Oct 24, 2025.
At 7.40am on the day of the murder, Salehuddin went to Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre and told officers there that he had killed his wife, the police said in an earlier statement.
Officers dispatched to the scene found the 38-year-old woman lying motionless in a hotel room. She was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics.
Salehuddin was charged in court with murder on Oct 25.
During his hearing, he asked if he could be prosecuted or judged in Indonesia instead of in Singapore.
The judge said then that the accused's case was in the "quite early" stages, and that he would not take any applications at that point in time.
If convicted of murder, Salehuddin faces the death penalty.