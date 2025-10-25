Indonesian man charged with murder after wife found dead in hotel room

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old Indonesian man was charged on Saturday (Oct 25) with murdering his wife.

The 38-year-old woman was found motionless in a hotel room on Friday morning.

Salehuddin, who goes by one name, appeared in court in a red polo shirt from his place of remand and appeared calm, responding to the interpreter at various points.

He asked District Judge Tan Jen Tse via a Bahasa Indonesia interpreter if he could be prosecuted or judged in Indonesia instead of in Singapore.

Judge Tan told him that he had just been arrested and his case was in the "quite early" stages, so he would not be taking any applications at this point in time.

Salehuddin then said "I object" and said that he was facing a death sentence.

The judge told him that a lawyer would likely be assigned to him in due course. He granted the prosecution's application to remand Salehuddin for psychiatric observation for three weeks.

On Friday at 7.40am, Salehuddin went to Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre and told officers that he had killed his wife, the police said in an earlier statement.

The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics in a room at the Capri by Fraser China Square hotel along South Bridge Road.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.